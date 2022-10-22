Case registered against Navy for firing at TN fishers

TIRUCHY: The Vedaranyam Marine Police on Saturday registered a case against the Navy, including attempt to murder, on charges of firing at the Nagapattinam fishermen on Friday.

A 10-member crew, including the injured K Veeravel (35), was fishing off Jegathapattinam coast in Pudukkottai on October 21, when a Navy ship attempted to intercept the boat. However, the fishermen tried to flee prompting the naval personnel to fire rubber bullets as a warning. This led to one of the fishermen being injured. He is now undergoing treatment at Rajaji Government Hospital Madurai. One of the crew members S Selvakumar (45) lodged a complaint with the CSG inspector Vedaranyam and based on the complaint, Vedaranyam Marine Police registered a case against the Indian Navy under IPC sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons ), 326 (causing grievous hurt ), 307 (attempt to murder) and 27 (1) Arms Act 1959.