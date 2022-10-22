Annamalai jumps to defence of former CM

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday came to the defence of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the Tuticorin police firing, killing 13 people instantly, by saying that the former chief minister was not at fault for revealing that he learnt about the fatal firing through news channels.

“There is nothing wrong in Edappadi’s statement that he came to know about the police firing through TV channels, “ Annamalai said on the sideline of the Rozgar Mela in Chennai. Annamalai defended EPS when several political parties were demanding action against the latter following Aruna Jagadeesan Commission findings. According to the findings, the then CM had failed to act appropriately to avert the fatal police firing despite intelligence input.

Then IG of Police (intelligence) and DGP told the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission that they had been briefing the CM regularly over the law and order situation at Tuticorin, said Annamalai, adding, “Edappadi Annan (elder brother) did not deny that. He said that he learned about the police firing through a TV channel. How can you (the Commission) say what he told was wrong or he was lying. We cannot accept it. And where is the proof?”

He further said the Commission has “no rights” to question the decision of the CM, which was taken at a crucial juncture. Nonetheless, he criticised the police department personnel for violating the procedure and opening fire at the protestors.

“There are several steps, starting from opening the fire in the air, shooting below the knee, and using rubber bullets. But they claimed the vehicle and opening fire at the people (from a vintage point) was totally wrong. I don’t want to venture into the issue any further, ” he said and alluded that the police have mishandled the situation.