300 Sunny days a year, but TN fails to make hay

“We had stopped doing the domestic rooftop solar projects as there was not much interest among the consumers three years ago owing to changes in the policies,” said M Shivakumar, chief executive officer of NIRT Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd. The number of enquiries has gone up after the electricity tariff hike, he said, adding: “Now with the interest growing, we are going to focus again on the domestic sector.”

Going solar is a rather simple choice in a State like Tamil Nadu, which has 300 sunny days a year. This would mean a one-kilowatt rooftop solar plant could generate as much as five units a day under clear and strong sunlight. In other words, a one-kW solar plant could generate between 1,400 to 1,500 units a year.

Installing the system is not exactly cheap, with the cost starting from Rs 65,000 a kW onwards. But is it the right approach to calculate the return on investment (RoI)? Not all agree.

Dwarkadas Suresh, popularly known as ‘Solar’ Suresh, has been using rooftop solar-generated power since 2012. Suresh said that he had started with a kilowatt solar plant and subsequently increased it to three kW. Now he has installed four kW solar panels additionally, taking the total capacity to seven kW, as the household energy consumption has gone up because his son and daughter-in-law are staying in his house. Prior to installation of the rooftop solar plant, his energy bill was Rs 4,000. It has come down drastically to just Rs 400 now – or Rs 6.60 per day.

“I have been encouraging people to install solar panels at their homes to generate their own energy for the past 12 years. I always tell them that installing a rooftop solar plant would insulate them from the power tariff hike. But many people have not done it due to misconception or lack of awareness,” he said.

Even as he thinks there will be more interest for rooftop solar after the tariff hike, Suresh feels it will slump again after some time. “There is no clarity on whether there is a government subsidy or not. But I am telling people to install solar panels even without the subsidy. People don’t think about return on investment when they buy an air conditioner, a two-wheeler or a car. But they ask what is the RoI of solar plants,” he said.

Agreeing with him, AD Thirumoorthy, a renewable energy consultant, said with the steep increase in the electricity tariff and with the availability of net metering facilities, more domestic consumers would be interested in going solar. “With the energy charges going up to Rs 11 per unit for the higher slab in the domestic category, solar power offers higher savings for the residential consumers,” he said.

TEDA to empanel vendors for installing rooftop solar plants with MNRE subsidy