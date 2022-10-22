3 SL refugees land near Dhanushkodi

MADURAI: Three more economic refugees from Sri Lanka have landed near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu’s coastal Ramanathapuram district on Saturday, seeking asylum. The refugees are of a family, which resided in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. The refugees have been identified as Shanthi (42), wife of Jeyam from Chetty Street, Nallur, Jaffna, her son Ajanthan (17) and daughter Surabi (11), sources said. Investigations revealed that these refugees boarded a boat, which sailed off Mannar at around 11 pm, on Friday and dropped them clandestinely at Third Sandbar of Dhanushkodi at around 7 am, on Saturday. After formalities were done, the refugees were taken to Mandapam rehabilitation camp, sources said.