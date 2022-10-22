255 receive appointment letters as part of PM Rozgar Mela

CHENNAI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 25 appointees as part of the PM Rozgar Mela, a mega recruitment drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recruit 10 lakh persons.

Appointment orders were distributed to 75,000 persons recruited for 38 ministries and departments of the union government across the country on Saturday through the mela.

Participating in the mela organised by southern railway (SR) in Chennai, Nirmala Sitharaman distributed appointment letters to 25 of the 255 recruits of various central departments/ministries in a the function held in Chennai at Dr Ambedkar Arangam in ICF colony.

About 169 personnel received the letters in Thiruvananthapuram division for various posts in Central Govt Ministries, Departments.

The Union Finance Minister interacted with the new appointees after distributing the orders. BG Mallya, General Manager, Southern Railway, AK Aggarwal, General Manager, ICF, Nitin Gupta, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, VivekJohri, IRS (C&IT), Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, K.Harikrishnan, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Southern Railway, Ganesh, DRM, Chennai and Senior officials from various Central Govt. departments took part in the Rozgar event in Thiruvananthapuram.