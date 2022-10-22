2 women murdered, kin seek arrest of culprits

TIRUCHY: Two women who went to harvest mushroom were murdered near Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Saturday and their kins staged a protest demanding to arrest the culprits.

It is said, on Saturday morning D Kannanki (50), a resident from Melatheru at Periyapalayam village near Jayankondam along with K Malarvizhi (29), of South Street at Periyapalayam went to harvest mushroom at the eucalyptus farm in the locality.

Even after long hours, they did not return home and so the anxious family members went in search of them and they were shocked to see both the women were lying dead with severe cut injuries and their faces had severe injuries.

On information, Jayankondam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Jayankondam GH.

The police also registered a case and they commenced investigation. The sniffer dog and finger print experts also conducted an investigation.

Meanwhile, the relatives staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits and the police pacified them and assured of immediate action.