Wife among 4 held for attack on ex-serviceman

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Kannamangalam police registered a case and arrested four persons for their premediated attack on an ex-serviceman. They were remanded on Friday.

Police said that Marimuthu (46), an ex-serviceman of Arunthathiyarpalayam near Kannamangalam in Tiruvannamalai district, was married to Kavitha (29) and the couple had three children.

On October 17, when Marimuthu came out of the bathroom, he was attacked by three persons and sustained serious injuries. Later, he was admitted to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Acting on a complaint, police formed a special team to identify and arrest the culprits.

Inquiries revealed that Kavitha, Marimuthu’s wife, who was estranged from the ex-serviceman 18 months ago, stayed in Katpadi where she developed a relationship with one Sankar (45) of the same area. Both hatched a plan to kill Marimuthu so that all his property would come to Kavitha. As per the plan Kavitha and Sankar hired Prakashraj (20), Appu (24) and Babu (22) to kill Marimuthu.

After checking the call records on Kavitha’s phone, police arrested Sankar, who confessed to having hired the trio to kill Marimuthu. Police arrested and remanded Sankar, Kavitha, Babu and Prakashraj and are have launched a search for Appu, who has gone into hiding.