Vellore Naruvi hospital treats 2.20 L patients in first 18 months

VELLORE: The latest addition to medical facility in Vellore, the Rs 500 crore 600-bed Naruvi hospital treated 2.20 lakh cases in the first 18 months of its existence, according to hospital chairman GV Sampath on Friday. Revealing this to reporters, he said the hospital had treated through its special COVID-19 ward a total of 3,543 cases successfully, while 602 women delivered babies successfully during this period. Those present included vice chairman Anita, GM Nitin Sampath, ED Paul Henry and hospital medical superintendent Jacob Jose.