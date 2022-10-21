Stalin announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L for Sivaganga accident victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the demise of a pregnant woman and her mother who died in a road accident involving 108 Ambulance in the Sivaganga district. The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh per person.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that pregnant woman Mrs. Nivedha and her mother died due to an unexpected accident while they were taken to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital in 108 ambulance from Nenchathur village for her delivery. I have decided to provide the best treatment to the 3 persons injured in the same accident at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital,” Stalin said.