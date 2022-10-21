TamilNadu

Navy opening fire on TN fisherman height of brutality: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday condemned the Indian Navy's firing on the Tamil Nadu fisherman as the height of brutality.

In a statement, he said, "While Tamil Nadu fishermen are being tortured by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Indian Navy opened fire on a Tamil Nadu fisherman is the height of brutality. The Indian Navy, who opened fire should be charged with attempted murder and arrested. The injured fisherman should be given compensation of Rs.25 lakh."

