Fisherman hurt as Navy fires 'warning shot', Stalin writes to Modi

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu fisherman on Friday sustained bullet injuries when the Navy, "fired warning shots" in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents.

The Navy said its ship intercepted a suspicious boat on the Palk Bay and as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings, warning shots were fired as per Standard Operating Procedures to halt it, a Defence PRO tweet said.

A crew member on board the boat sustained injury and he was hospitalised.

The boat was noticed by the Navy ship, while on patrol near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line in the early hours of Friday.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the Defence statement said.

"The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable."

The Tamil Nadu government identified the injured fisherman as K Veeravel belonging to Vanagiri village of Mayiladuthurai district.

In a statement, Stalin said he was shocked by the incident and said Veeravel has been shifted to a state-run hospital in Madurai and that he has directed the authorities to provide best medical treatment to him.