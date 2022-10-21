Ma Subramanian inaugurates Tiruvallur medical college hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated several medical departments, including General Medicine Department, General Surgery Department, Intensive Care Unit, Accident and Emergency Department and other facilities at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital.

The hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 451 crore and the Health Minister inspected the medical services of various departments, including post-mortem on Friday. Currently, the National Medical Commission has given permission to admit 100 students for MBBS for the year 2022-2023.

The medical college hospital complex is a new six-storey hospital building and has an additional 500 beds to the existing hospital. He said that a 200 bedded maternity and children ward is currently functioning for maternity and maternal health care. The ward conducts 25 to 30 deliveries per day. The complex has hostels for 84 resident doctors and 114 trainee doctors and 66 nurses.

The building has six floors that would cater to in-patient, out-patient, advanced surgery, emergency, ICU and bone and joint units. He also said that a huge parking lot and other advanced medical equipment to treat burn cases, suicide, heart and diabetes are part of new unit. Minister SM Nasar and Collector Dr Alby John Varghese took part.