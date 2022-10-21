Less than 20 new cases reported in 32 districts

Other districts had less than 20 new cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 2.2% after 10,518 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The highest TPR of 5 percent was recorded in Krishnagiri. Active cases in the State stood at 3,504 with Chennai reporting the highest of 1,775 cases of COVID-19 currently. A total of 410 people were discharged across the State. Total recoveries in the State crossed 35.48 lakh. No new COVID fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours. Death toll stands at 38,048.