Idols, inscription of Kulothunga Chola found in Budalur

TIRUCHY: Stone inscriptions and idols belonging to Kulothunga Chola I era was found at Budalur in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Acting on information from farmers, who found the ancient idols and stone inscription while working on a land near Kamadevamangalam near Budalur, a team of archeological enthusiasts led by S Kannadasan, Tamil Professor of Mannar Sarfoji Government College, went to the spot and conducted a detailed field study. They found two pieces of stone inscriptions belonging to the 10th Century.

Professor Kannadasan said, the letters found in the inscription explains about Rajendra Cholan II and another inscription said that the king ruled for over 42 years.

According to historians, Kulothungan was one of the longest rulers among the Chola kings and the inscriptions also details about Kulothunga Cholan I.

The team also found Dwarapalagar idol with Gadha (maze) close to the right leg, but the hands were damaged and the Siva Thandava idol in square shape.

Speaking about the details in the inscription, Kannadasan further said, there was a reference about Kamadevamangalam in the inscriptions available in the Big Temple. Thus, the village should have been popular during those days too, he added.