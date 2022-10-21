Heavy rain in western dists; hundreds of houses inundated

COIMBATORE: Hundreds of houses in parts of Salem and Erode districts were inundated following heavy rains on Friday. More than 100 houses were inundated in Sivathapuram due to overflowing water from Salethampatty Lake in Salem.

Following heavy downpour since morning, the surplus water from the already filled up lake flowed into the residential area resulting in heavy flooding. Vehicles had to wade through knee-deep water due to stagnation of water on the Sivathapuram Main Road.

The residents urged the authorities to find a permanent solution to prevent water from flooding their locality during every rain. They sought to desilt drains to prevent stagnation of water.

Similarly, water entered more than 200 houses in different parts of Erode district following torrential rains since Thursday night. More than 50 houses were flooded in areas such as Senathipalayam, Anna Nagar and Satya Nagar causing difficulty to residents.

Meanwhile, 75-year-old Rangammal, who was bedridden due to an ailment, died of drowning as water entered her house at Asokapuri area. Neighbours rescued and rushed her to hospital, however she died on the way.

In Marapalam area, more than 150 families moved over to safe places after water flowing in ‘Perumpallam Odai’ flowed into their area. Several vehicles, including cars were struck on the road beneath the railway bridge at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Nagar on Chennimalai Road due to heavy water flow. A bus was pulled out of water by tying ropes and vehicles were diverted through alternative routes.