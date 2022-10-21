Give assurance that no posters will be pasted against Lt Guv: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court held that it would grant anticipatory bail to Puducherry unit Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam workers if they are ready to file an affidavit assuring the High Court that they will never post any defamatory posters against Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira made this observation on hearing a petition filed by TPDK’s Puducherry UT secretary Logu Iyappan and four others. The petitioner approached the court for anticipatory bail in a case booked against them on charges of sticking posters against the Lieutenant Governor.

According to the petitioners, they did not act against the Governor and the poster was stuck only against the decision of the UT administration to privatise the electricity board. They further said that the Grand Bazar police have willfully filed FIRs against the petitioners.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that he would be inclined to grant the anticipatory bail if the petitioners are ready to file an affidavit stating that they will not stick any defamatory posters against the Tamilisai.

The matter has been adjourned to October 31. The court insisted the UT police not arrest the petitioners till October 31.

It could be recalled that recently TPDK cadres of Puducherry staged a protest against privatisation in the EB department in the UT.