Fire in Chengalpattu GH x-ray unit triggers panic

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at Chengalpattu Government Hospital when a sudden fire broke out at the x-ray unit on Friday, sending patients and hospital workers into a frenzy.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. On Friday morning, a sudden fire began in the x-ray unit of the hospital and began to spread quickly. Staff at the hospital immediately put the flames out using the fire extinguisher kept in the ward.

However, dense smoke filled the unit causing breathing difficulties for people inside the room.

Afraid of the fire that was spreading everywhere, workers at the unit and patients who were waiting to be x-rayed ran for their lives causing commotion in the building.

The fire and rescue services personnel immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a search to determine the cause of the fire.

“Initial investigation revealed that a short circuit in the inverter caused the fire. We are continuing to investigate,” said a fire and rescue personnel.