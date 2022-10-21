DMK suspends KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has suspended its senior leader and spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan from the primary membership and all posts of the party. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in an announcement made in party mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on Friday, said that party spokesman K S Radhakrishnan has been suspended from the primary membership and all other party positions for violating party discipline and engaging in acts that bring disrepute to the party.
Though the DMK high command has not stated the reason for the suspension, it has been widely debated in the party circles that the suspension was an outcome of his loaded message posted on Twitter vis-a-vis the Congress presidential election. Radhakrishnan on Thursday posted a photograph of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president elect Mallikarjuna Kharge together, which evoked strong reaction from the ally Congress.
Though Radhakrishnan pulled down the highly critical tweet following outrage from Congress, the DMK high command has reprimanded the spokesperson for rubbing its ally on the wrong side. Pertinently, Radhakrishnan posted the loaded message after Chief Minister cum DMK president M K Stalin issued a statement congratulating Kharge who trumped his party colleague Shashi Tharoor on October 19.
