DMK suspends KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has suspended its senior leader and spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan from the primary membership and all posts of the party. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in an announcement made in party mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on Friday, said that party spokesman K S Radhakrishnan has been suspended from the primary membership and all other party positions for violating party discipline and engaging in acts that bring disrepute to the party.