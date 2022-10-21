Celebrate Deepavali sans crackers, Nilgiris forest dept appeals

COIMBATORE: The Forest Department in The Nilgiris has requested resort owners and people in areas located adjoining forest cover in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) to celebrate ‘green’ Deepavali by avoiding crackers. In an appeal to resort owners in Masinagudi, ‘Mavanallah’ and ‘Vazhaithottam,’ S John Peter, Forest Range Officer, Singara Range in MTR to avoid using shining bright spotlights, playing loud music, firing crackers and gathering of people in large numbers. “It may cause major disturbance to wildlife and also lead to incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations,” he said. The official also warned of strict action against violations. A team of Forest Department officials also distributed pamphlets to villagers in areas located along forest fringes and in resorts to avoid crackers as it may cause disturbance to wildlife.