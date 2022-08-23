Miniature dwellings in the wild

CHENNAI: Recognising the long-pending rights of traditional forest dwellers and tribals in Tamil Nadu, the State government has so far issued 9,812 land deeds to the community members.

TN began issuing deeds after the Supreme Court in 2016 vacated an interim order of the Madras High Court to stay in issuing land pattas under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, to forest dwellers.

The FRA was launched as a result of protracted struggle and injustice endured by the marginal and tribal communities in India, to assert their rights over the forestland on which they’ve been dependent on for several decades. Furthermore, the act is considered vital as it provides restitution of deprived forest rights, including individual rights to cultivate and community rights over common property resources. The Act also mandates that the land deeds will be provided only to those residing in the forest before 2005.

Subsequently, to issue these pattas, both revenue and forest department officials were involved in identifying the beneficiaries and issuing land deeds. According to the Department of Tribal Welfare, the highest number of beneficiaries has been in the Western district.

A senior official in the tribal welfare department said, “Training is being conducted for tahsildars in the revenue department and forest department rangers, who’ll be primarily involved in identifying beneficiaries and receiving applications from the dwellers across the State.”