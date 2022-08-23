Leading TN leather companies under I-T scanner

CHENNAI: Income Tax investigators conducting searches in more than 50 places in Chennai, Vellore and various other places in the premises of two leather companies in Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged tax evasion.

Two companies under the IT lense are Farida Leather Company of Periyamet, Chennai, and KH Group of Nungambakkam.

Farida is a well known name in shoe manufacturing while KH Industries is known for bags and other leather accessories.