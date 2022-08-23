Identify top 10 issues in your constituency: Stalin to MLAs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged all the MLAs to identify the top 10 long pending issues in their respective constituencies and send them to the district Collectors within 15 days.

"We, the elected representatives, are dedicated to the development of our constituencies and we have the responsibility of identifying and solving the long pending problems of the people of our constituencies. There may be long pending issues in your constituencies which could not be implemented due to the ongoing projects or due to detailed project reports that need to be prepared and approval needs to be obtained. Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar scheme will provide the opportunity to take up such long pending projects and district Collectors along with the officials will take up such projects,” said Stalin, in a letter written to all MLAs.

He also said that the MLAs can recommend issues such as drinking water problems, marketing farm produces, laying link roads and bridges, medical infrastructure, schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs and related facilities, electric crematorium, libraries, integrated bus stands, new tourist places and developing the existing tourist places and so on.