HM suspended after teachers, students protest

VELLORE: The headmistress of Gudiyattam Nellorpet Government Girls Higher Secondary School Pramila Evangeline was suspended following a sit in staged by teachers and students over her reported abuse of staff and students alike on Monday.

It may be recalled that all teaching and non-teaching staff submitted a tearful petition to local MLA MS Amulu Vijayan following the suicide of the school’s sewing instructress due to the alleged mental trauma she was made to face by the HM.

Amulu instructed both Collector Kumaravel Pandian and Vellore CEO Munusamy to initiate action as the teacher’s suicide was the last in a long line of complaints to various officials from parents, teachers, students and the PTA. On Monday, when the school convened staff and students staged a sit in demanding the removal of the HM as all felt that her continued presence would affect the morale of all in the school.

Officials, including Gudiyattam Municipal Chairman S Soundararajan, Sub Collector Dhananjayan, Tahsildar Vijayakumar and PTA president Gopi visited the school and assured the gathering of immediate action. CEO Munusamy also visited the school later and based on various reports ordered the immediate suspension of HM Pramila Evangeline.