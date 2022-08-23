Court restrains YouTuber from defaming EB Minister

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted an interim injunction restraining YouTuber A Shankar alias Savukku Shankar from passing any defamatory comments against Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy issued the order on hearing the defamation suit filed by Senthilbalaji seeking damages to the tune of Rs 2 crore for making defamatory posts against him on social media. The Minister also sought an injunction restraining Shankar from defaming him.

Representing Senthilbalaji, senior counsel ARL Sundaresan and advocate Richardson Wilson argued that Shankar was habitually defaming the DMK leader through social media posts and videos. “Nobody has a right to defame another citizen whether a politician or not,” they submitted.

The submission added that the YouTuber could criticise the Minister’s public functioning but with some basis or facts. “These kinds of allegations defame the plaintiff and lower his hard-earned reputation among the public,” the counsels added.

Recording the submissions, the judge passed an interim stay and ordered notice to Shankar seeking to file his response on September 9.