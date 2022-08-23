Consumers slam tariff hike, accuses Tangedco of mismanagement

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (TNERC) public hearing on tariff revision witnessed tense moments as participants opposed the steep hike in electricity charges and accused the discom of corruption and irregularities, leading to huge losses.

Some of those who attended the hearing on tariff petitions — filed by the Tangedco, Tantransco and SLDC — pointed to errors in the petitions, including Rs 1,200 crore expenditure for the payment of earned leave and terminal benefits for 2020-21 and 2021-22 when the retirement age was increased to 60 years.

Thirumurugan Gandhi of the May 17 Movement sought an inquiry commission on the financial mismanagement of Tangedco which has incurred Rs 1.60 lakh crore debt from a profit-making utility till 2000. “Who is responsible for the mismanagement? You’ve to tell us or we will not leave," he said.

G Selva, CPM’s central Chennai district secretary criticised the TNERC and Tangedco for holding the public hearing in only three places instead of holding it across the State. S Neelakanta Pillai, a retired Tangedco executive engineer and activist, blamed the utility and the Commission for the huge loss which is being transferred to the consumers.

C Murugeshwaran, vice president of Tamil Nadu Power Producers Association said wheeling charges have been hiked by 630 per cent from Rs 0.21 per unit to Rs 1.52 per unit based on an erroneous calculation. “The steep hike in the demand charges, the introduction of the time of the day tariff and extension of the peak hours would result in the closure of the units,” said K Bhaskaran of Kakkalur Industrial Estate.

Tantransco finance director M Maheshwari clarified there was no mistake and its expenditure was related to those deceased employees and voluntary retirement benefits paid during that period. Tangedco finance director K Sundaravadhanam blamed the non-revision of the tariff for eight years and steep rise in input cost that led to the accumulation of huge losses.

TNERC chairman M Chandrasekar said the hearing was held in three centres. “We can’t hear the view of all consumers. We’d analyse the views,” he said.