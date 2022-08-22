Woman jumps into canal with two daughters, dies; elder girl saved

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping into Lower Bhavani canal in Erode over family issues on Sunday.

Police said Vijayalakshmi (40), wife of Deepak (45), a software professional in Bengaluru jumped into the river with her two daughters aged 12 and 6 near Kurumandur.

As she sent a message on her extreme step to the family members, they went out in search and managed to rescue the elder daughter, who was found clinging to a tree branch.

The body of the woman was recovered and sent for post-mortem, while a search is on to trace the other child. The Nambiyur police are investigating.