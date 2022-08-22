Transport min to chair 7th round of talks on wage revision agreement

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar would hold talks on Tuesday with the trade unions to finalise the 14th wage revision agreement.

This would be the seventh round of talks to be held between the transport corporation and trade unions to reach the wage revision agreement which expired in September 2019.

In the sixth round of talk which hit a dead end, the transport corporation and the union reached a consensus on the contentious pay matrix-based revision. However, the unions did not agree to the management's demand for increasing the duration of the wage agreement from three to four years.

Union sources said that they wanted the duration of the wage agreement to be three years like in the previous Karunanidhi government. “The transport corporation workers who have retired, deceased and took voluntary retirement were not paid the terminal benefits since May 2020. The payment of the dearness allowance to the retired employees since November 2015. These are the pending demands,” sources added.