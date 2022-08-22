TNPSC Group-1: Last date for application today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued a notification saying that the last day to apply for the recruitment of 92 posts is today (22.08.2022).

Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpsc.gov.in. or www.tnpscexams.in.

The TNPSC CCSE-I preliminary examination will be conducted on October 30, 2022 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The selection will be made in three successive stages:

*Preliminary examination

*Main written examination

* Interview