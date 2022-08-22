TN HEIs told to organise vaccination camp for students

CHENNAI: The Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), including private colleges, in Tamil Nadu were instructed to organise Covid booster dose camps across the State for the students.

Health authorities' move to organise booster dose camps in the HEIs came against the backdrop of a recent survey that a very less number of students got the third vaccine dose.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that in addition, colleges were asked to create awareness among the students about the benefits of booster doses.

"We have already sent circulars to HEIs to organise special health camps with the help of the Health Department", he said adding that the institutions were also asked to take the vaccination data of students.

Stating that vaccination shots will be sent according to the requirement of the colleges, he said: “Even teachers, professors and administrative staff of the colleges will also be covered in the health camp".

The official said the target is to vaccinate at least 80% of the students during the health camp. "Institutions were also asked to ensure that all the students and teaching community have got the second dose of vaccination", he added.