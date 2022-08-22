Three held in Thoothukudi for bid to smuggle medicines to SL

MADURAI: Three men were arrested by the Thoothukudi ‘Q’ Branch police on Monday after being charged with attempts to smuggle medicines to Sri Lanka. Those arrested are Jeyabaratha Raja, his brother Jeyabaratha Sarathy and Sankaralingam. They belong to Arumuganeri near Tiruchendur, sources said. Investigations revealed that they procured medicines worth Rs 6.5 lakh from Chennai and it could be valued high at Rs 35 lakh in Sri Lanka. They were planning to smuggle such medicines, including paracetamol syrup to Lanka Hospital, Kandy, sources said. The police, acting on a tip off, spoiled their smuggling bid. Besides, two vehicles have also been seized, sources said.