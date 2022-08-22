Stalin inaugurates classes for 'Archakas' training in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated classes for 'Archakas' training in six 'Archakas' training schools in the State.

The training for 'Archakas' will commence in training schools in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Tiruchendur, Pazhani and Srirangam in which 151 students were admitted. Apart from that 46 students were admitted in three other training schools such as 'Odhuvar' training school in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, 'Thavi' and Nadhaswaram' training school in Kumbakonam Naganathaswamy temple and 'Divya Prabandham Padasalai' in Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. As a mark of commencement of classes, the Chief Minister gave admit cards to 18 students.