Stalin inaugurates classes for 'Archakas' training in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated classes for 'Archakas' training in six 'Archakas' training schools in the State.
The training for 'Archakas' will commence in training schools in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Tiruchendur, Pazhani and Srirangam in which 151 students were admitted. Apart from that 46 students were admitted in three other training schools such as 'Odhuvar' training school in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, 'Thavi' and Nadhaswaram' training school in Kumbakonam Naganathaswamy temple and 'Divya Prabandham Padasalai' in Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. As a mark of commencement of classes, the Chief Minister gave admit cards to 18 students.
The training for persons of all castes to become 'Archakas' which was stopped during the previous AIADMK government was renewed by the DMK government through an announcement made in the Assembly. Along with the existing six 'Archakas' training schools the State government also announced three more training schools and training will commence in all the nine training schools in which persons of all castes are permitted.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android