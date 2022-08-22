Rs 1K to women family heads: Anbumani urges TN to make announcement

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government on Monday to come out with an announcement regarding the payment of monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families.

He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "In Puducherry, it has been announced in the State budget that women family heads in the age group of 21-57 years will be given a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month. It is welcome change that the election promise has been fulfilled. With the announcement of the scholarship only for women family heads above the age of 21 years, it will reduce the number of marriages before the age of 21. In that way, it will also lead to the upliftment of women and society. The DMK had promised in its election manifesto that all housewives in Tamil Nadu would be given a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000. While the new government has been sworn in and two budgets have been presented, that promise has not been fulfilled. Giving financial assistance to women family heads will lead to women's rights and social upliftment. Therefore, I request the Government of Tamil Nadu to make an announcement on the women's financial assistance without any further delay in the matter."