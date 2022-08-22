Panchayat president hacked to death near Kovilpatti

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in South Thittangulam, a small village near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, after the panchayat president was murdered on Monday.

The victim, identified as Ponraj alias ‘Thalappa’ Ponraj (63), president of Thittangulam panchayat was murdered inside a farm where he was taking rest around 1 pm at South Thittangulam.

Sources said an unidentified gang of four was involved in the murder. Ponraj has been the president of Thittangulam panchayat for over 30 years and he was also a well-known person in that region.

Recently, during the gram sabha meeting, Ponraj had a verbal altercation over some issue with a few petitioners, who were youngsters from the village. Therefore, the police suspect them in the murder of Ponraj. Moreover, police have gathered a vital clue after combing through CCTV footage. Two persons, who are suspected in the crime, have been picked up for interrogation, sources said.

Kovilpatti East police inspected the scene of crime and held inquiries. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

Based on a complaint, Kovilpatti East police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC. Further investigations are on.