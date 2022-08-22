OPS supporter threatens to expose corruption during EPS regime

COIMBATORE: Kovai Selvaraj, a supporter of O Panneerselvam on Monday threatened to expose corruption during the previous AIADMK rule, when Edappadi K Palaniswami was at helm.

“If Edappadi K Palaniswami does not stop targeting OPS, I will release the corruption list during his rule. The party lost the elections because of EPS,” he told reporters in Coimbatore on Monday.

Training his guns on AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy, Selvaraj said he does not have any locus-standi to criticise OPS.

“Munusamy was actually chased away by J Jayalalithaa. But it was OPS, who got him the chance to be a second rung leader in the party,” he said.

Further, responding to Munusamy’s criticism that OPS did not work for the party, Selvaraj said Jayalalithaa herself had acknowledged OPS as a loyal cadre and said the party was gifted to have him.

On the issue of VK Sasikala joining AIADMK, Selvaraj said she does not have to be inducted in the AIADMK as she is already a member of the party. He also denied charges that valuable items kept in the party office in Chennai were stolen during the violence.