Not upgrade, obstacles galore in Vellore works

The main contract was divided into sub contracts and as most workers were north Indians, locals found it even hard to complain when road were dug up willy nilly. In CMC Colony, platforms with metal railings were constructed resulting in cars in many houses being unable to come out and those on the road unable to enter their sheds. The same complaint can also be seen on the main South Avenue Road where “roads being laid without milling the old road to ensure no increase in road level has resulted in the entire stretch seeing houses fearing inundation during rains,” said social activist and engineer S Sridharan.

When drains were constructed, domestic water and drainage connections were broken with the local body not doing anything to alleviate residents suffering Sridharan added.

Residents had to spend money to create makeshift bridges and purchase water for all purposes, Sathiyamoorthy said.

Adding to residents woes was that railings placed in such a way that vehicles were unable to enter houses.

Non-application of mind resulted in small streets in Kagithapattarai – where many godowns are located and thus sees heavy vehicle traffic – being provided platforms with railings resulting in daily traffic jams as vehicles find it hard to negotiate this stretch. Construction of platform and railings in small streets was stopped only after collector Kumaravel Pandian intervened.

Lack of common sense lead to hand pumps and metal power poles being erected on drains. They were removed over night when the press revealed it recently. Taking a cue from such shoddy work, the Highways Department also put up a hand pump on a drain at Vellakalmedu in Katpadi, which was removed overnight after being informed by civic officials.