Kallakkurichi case: HC directs to list plea before other bench

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the HC registry to list a case before some other bench filed for a direction to shift a female teacher of Kallakurichi private school from Salem prison to some other prisons on security grounds. The teacher was arrested in connection with the suspicious death of an H.Sc., girl in a private school that was vandalized by protesters on July 17 in Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem.

The bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the directions while hearing the maintainability of the petition filed by advocate P Rathinam of Madurai.

When the matter was taken up, the judges noted that they could not entertain the petition as it did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Therefore, the advocate requested the bench to direct the registry to list the matter before a suitable bench. Recording the submissions, the judges directed the HC to list the plea before the appropriate bench.

The petitioner, in his affidavit, submitted that a teacher named Kiruthiga of the private who was arrested in the case was under judicial custody in Salem prison. "As the school's secretary is also in the same jail, the female teacher is receiving threats from her. Hence, it is necessary to transfer her from Salem prison to some other prison, " the petitioner noted.

He further pointed out a news article that appeared in newspapers saying some innocents are being arrested by the police to frame them as accused in the case of violence that erupted on the premises of the private school a few days after the death of the girl.