DMK MP: No question of confidentiality in Aruna panel report

CHENNAI: The Opposition AIADMK might have shot itself in the foot in demanding Chief Minister MK Stalin’s resignation for the leakage of Justice Aruna Jagadeeshan Commission report on the Thoothukudi policy firing.

The ruling DMK has hit back at the principal Opposition party for making the demand unaware of the fact that a similar report leak had happened in the AIADMK regime in the past. The ruling DMK has recalled the leakage of the JCR Paul Commission of Inquiry during MGR’s reign to silence the AIADMK.

Tamil K Amutharasan, deputy secretary of DMK media relations said that the Paul Commission report was released by their late leader M Karunanidhi owing to the failure of then Chief Minister MGR in making it public.

Remarking that the people were asking why Thoothukudi firing report has not been released so far, Amutharasan said, “It has only been three months since the report was submitted to the state government. They fear that the Aruna Jagadeeshan Commission report might not be released like the Paul Commission report. Let them not worry. Our CM will definitely release it. Our leader did not hesitate to take action on an MP and expel an MLA from the party when they were found to have erred. The CM has no obligation to protect the wrongdoers in the Thoothukudi incident.”

The DMK has also invoked the laws to contest that there is no legal standing to question the report leak. DMK Rajya Sabha MP cum senior advocate P Wilson said, “There is no question of confidentiality in this report. As per section 3 (IV) of Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, the report must be laid before each house of the Parliament or state Legislature together with a memorandum of action taken thereon within six months.”

“It doesn’t say anywhere in the Act that it should be confidential. As a convention, the government will not disclose the report till it is tabled in the House. They (AIADMK) are making statements without understanding the legal position,” Wilson added.

Arguing that the report does not fall under the purview of Section 8 of the RTI Act, which exempts documents from disclosure, the DMK Rajya Sabha MP said the document does not affect the sovereignty or integrity of the country and it does not constitute breach of privilege of the State Legislature or Parliament or trade secret.

“The government knows that it is a matter of public importance. It is for helping the people. There is no prohibition to reveal the report,” Wilson added.