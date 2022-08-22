Delta braces for record kuruvai, samba harvest after 49 years

TIRUCHY: Kuruvai paddy has achieved record cultivation by over 23 per cent after 49 years and farmers expect samba also to overtake the target coverage owing to various factors including the water availability in the Cauvery.

With Mettur water being released on May 24, earlier than the customary date of June 12, there was an expectation that both kuruvai and samba cultivation may overshoot the target in the delta region.

According to officials from the agriculture department, a target of 1.75 lakh acre kuruvai was fixed for Thanajvur but the cultivation was undertaken on 1.81 lakh acres and they are at the mature stage. The target for Tirvarur was 1.50 lakh acres but the actual cultivation exceeded 1.53 lakh acres. Similarly, in Nagapattinam, the target was 32,800 acres but it has achieved 42,990 acres.

The officials said there's a 23 per cent rise in cultivation in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Against the target of 92,500 acres, cultivation was undertaken on 95,000 acres. The officials said there was record cultivation in kuruvai after 49 years in the region.

“Since the rains continue in the catchment area in Karnataka, the water flow in the Cauvery continues and the delta region gets adequate water and thus, it is expected to have a bumper harvest for kuruvai and samba," a senior official from the Agri department said.