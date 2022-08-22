Deceased cop's family helped by Thanjavur police financially

TIRUCHY: Police personnel from Thanjavur collected a fund of Rs 7.06 lakh among themselves and handed it over to the family of a deceased cop on Monday.

Murugesan (50) of Ayyampatti near Orathanadu, an SSI deputed at Thanjavur Town police SB-CID wing, died on March 30 due to prolonged ailment. Murugesan, who was survived by wife Dhanareka and two sons, was living at the village with his mother Manickam, sources said.

Since the demise of Murugesan, the sole breadwinner, the family was struggling to make both ends meet. On learning this, a group of fellow policemen collected money from other personnel in the force. The collected amount of Rs 7.06 lakh was handed over to the family by Thanjavur SP G Ravali Priya.

“There are 3,500 police personnel, who have been working across the state, belonging to the 1993 batch and we have been running a WhatsApp group since 2019 through which we collect funds to the families of deceased police personnel and thus we have disbursed Rs 2.86 crore so far,” the cops said.