Bus shelter damaged after SWD works in Mathur; passengers irked

CHENNAI: Commuters in Mathur are irked a lot as the Greater Chennai Corporation refused to repair a bus stop that it had damaged to construct stormwater drains despite repeated complaints.

Syed Shamsudeen, a social activist, who travels to Manali often, said that the Chennai Corporation dismantled a bus shelter on Mathur Third Main Road bus stop a few weeks ago for constructing a storm water drain.

"Soon after completing the storm water drain works, the civic body re-installed the bus shelter around a month ago. But they are yet to fix the floor of the bus shelter. It is now filled with mud and stones," he added.

Syed Shamsudeen raised a complaint with the Chennai Corporation using Namma Chennai Application, but the civic body is yet to repair the damages. Buses to Moolakadai from Manali ply through the bus stop. Due to the damaged condition, commuters are standing under the sun.

V Muthukumar, a private employee, who uses the bus stop regularly, said that the civic body is yet to respond to a complaint regarding the bus shelter.

"Before stormwater drain work, the bus shelter was in good condition. While removing the shelter, the civic body workers damaged the roof of the shelter which is a metal sheet. Now the roof is completely damaged. The civic body should repair the roof," he urged.

When asked, a Chennai Corporation official said that the bus shelter will be repaired as funds have been allocated to renovate bus shelters across the city.