Ariyalur: Construction worker held for impregnating Class 12 girl

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police arrested a youth who impregnated a Class 12 student on Monday. E Elaiya Bharathi (23), a construction labourer from Kadarankondan Colony Street in Ariyalur sexually abused a Class 12 girl while she was alone at house promising marriage. When the girl became pregnant, Elaiya Bharathi started avoiding her. The girl, who was pregnant for three months, lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam All Women Police with the help of her parents. The police registered a case and arrested Elaiya Bharthi under various sections, including Pocso Act and arrested him on Monday.