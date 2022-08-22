4 involved in Velankanni financier murder surrender

TIRUCHY: Four persons involved in the murder of a financier in Velankanni surrendered before the Tiruvaiyaru court on Monday. The four persons were identified as P Mathiazhagan (35) from Poigai Nallur, N Vijay (26), N Ramesh Kumar alias Settu Ramesh (40) and R Arularasan (22). Police found them to be involved in the murder of financier Manoharan. On Monday, all the four surrendered before the Tiruvaiyaru court and the magistrate ordered for judicial custody till August 26 and they were brought to Tiruchy Central prison. On August 17, the financier was murdered while he was in his office in Velankanni. The armed gang barged into the office and attacked the financier and murdered him while his friend who attempted to stop the gang was also attacked.