20 buffaloes injured in acid attack by miscreants at Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: Miscreants hurled acid causing severe burn injuries to more than 20 buffaloes in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. Based on a complaint from Raj Kumar (39), a resident of Railway Gate area in Kallar, the Mettupalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on. A few days ago, Raj Kumar found his buffaloes, which returned to the shed after grazing with blisters all over its body. Though he applied medicine, the wounds began to aggravate. A veterinarian examined and discovered it to be an acid attack. Police said the cattle could not consume fodder due to injuries and struggled in pain. A probe is underway to identify and nab the culprits.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android