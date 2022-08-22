20 buffaloes injured in acid attack by miscreants at Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: Miscreants hurled acid causing severe burn injuries to more than 20 buffaloes in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. Based on a complaint from Raj Kumar (39), a resident of Railway Gate area in Kallar, the Mettupalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on. A few days ago, Raj Kumar found his buffaloes, which returned to the shed after grazing with blisters all over its body. Though he applied medicine, the wounds began to aggravate. A veterinarian examined and discovered it to be an acid attack. Police said the cattle could not consume fodder due to injuries and struggled in pain. A probe is underway to identify and nab the culprits.