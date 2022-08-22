19-year-old college student kills self in Manimangalam hostel

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student killed himself in his hostel room in Manimangalam on Monday.

The deceased Alok Kumar of Bihar was a second-year CSE student at a private college in Manimangalam, who was staying in the college hostel.

Police said Alok was on semester holidays from August 11 while other students went to their natives.

Alok was alone in the hostel room since he could not get flight tickets. On Monday morning while other students returned to the room they found Alok's room was locked from inside. As there was no response from him and they noticed a foul smell coming from the room, the Somangalam police who visited the spot broke open the door and found Alok dead in a decomposed condition.

Police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and said Alok might have died three days back.

A case has been registered and cops are investigating the reason behind the suicide.