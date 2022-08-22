1K farmers rally against drawing water from PAP to Oddanchatram

COIMBATORE: More than 1,000 farmers took a protest march in Tirupur on Sunday against extracting water from Parambikulam-Aliyar project (PAP) to supply water for Oddanchatram in Dindugul.

The farmers, led by MLAs MSM Anandan and VP Kandasamy, commenced the march from a marriage hall on Palladam Road and concluded at the district Collectorate.

The farmers said there are many dams, including Amaravathi with adequate water located near Oddanchatram.

Farmers said that if the state fails to cancel the project within a month, they threatened to hold fasting and waiting protests.