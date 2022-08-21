Wind speed variation: Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

CHENNAI: With change in westerly wind speed direction, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea for the next five days by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday. In addition, several districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rain for the same.

A senior RMC official said, "Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph -50 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining South east Bay of Bengal, due to the change in wind direction speed, fishermen should not venture into the mentioned sea areas till August 25."

Strong wind is expected to reach even over Kerala coast and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, Karnataka coast and adjoining East - central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area.

Furthermore, several districts of Tamil Nadu - the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity till Thursday.

"Chennaiites had been experiencing dry weather, and the maximum temperature is soaring till afternoon. However some areas witnessed scattered showers during the night times for the past two days. And it is likely to continue for the next few days in the city and outskirts," said the official.

Commenting on the weather conditions, a blogger said that while overall thunderstorms have reduced over the State could see isolated rains in Northern parts of the State as the depression comes above our longitude. Crucially Southwest monsoon may head for a break next week bringing back summer rains for interior Tamil Nadu.