Should bear with inconvenience: KN Nehru on SWD works

CHENNAI: State Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru took note of people suffering from traffic snarls due to the ongoing Stormwater Drain (SWD) works across Tamil Nadu ahead of the NorthEast Monsoon.

People across the State either due to the SWD works or road laying works are forced to take diversions which costs time and in worst cases life. Minister Nehru taking cognisance of people's request to expedite various such work to reduce hassles, informed in a press briefing in Tiruchy that he has instructed the contractors to buck up.

In the presser, the minister said: "Since people go through struggles due to SWD works and road works, I have instructed contractors to finish works quickly. But also people need to bear with this temporary inconvenience".

Taking a hard stance against laxities, he said he has issued a warning of strict action in case of inordinate delays.