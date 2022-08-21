Postal stamp of freedom fighter Ondiveeran released
MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Maaveeran Ondiveeran on his 251st birth anniversary at a programme in Tirunelveli on Saturday.
While he released the commemorative postage stamp of the freedom fighter, Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Pudicherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, the guest of honour, received it.
The Tamil Nadu Governor in his presidential address hailed the great son of the soil, Maaveeran Ondiveeran for his bravery and outstanding leadership towards freedom movement against the British. He praised the Tirunelveli district, which produced many freedom fighters including Ondiveeran, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Mahakavi Bharathiyar, Velu Natchiyar, V O Chidambaram Pillai, Pulithevan and Vanchinathan, who fought for India’s independence. “The British attempted to erase these glorious personalities but they still live in the hearts and minds of the people,” he said.
“India is proudly remembering and paying tributes to the unsung and unforgettable heroes of freedom struggle under the charismatic leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.
“The British attempted to marginalize the people of the country for their benefit of suppressing the people and falsified the glorious past. The untouchability prompted by the British is still found somewhere in the country and it has to be totally eradicated.”
The governor stated that Tamil Nadu performs well in education and its Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is almost double of National average.
“Yet it comes down to half of the national average in some of the communities. With participation of people and youth, the existing regional and sub-regional imbalances should be eliminated,” he added.
L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, M Mathiventhan, Minister of Tourism, Tamil Nadu, S.Gnanathiraviam, Tirunelveli MP, Anthiyur Selvaraj, Rajya Sabha MP, R.Chandrasekar, Rajya Sabha MP, Nainar Nagendhran, Tirunelveli MLA, S.Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle and descendants of Ondiveeran participated in the event.
