India closely monitoring Chinese ship in Lankan port: Union Min

Amid concerns over a visit by Chinese ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ to his country, Sri Lanka’s tourism minister Harin Fernando said here on Saturday that he hoped it would not cause a major diplomatic row as India understands its situation.

In Ahmedabad to promote tourism in the island nation, Fernando said China has made a lot of investment in Sri Lanka and has been “understanding its requirements in the past.” Indian authorities have expressed worries about the ship’s snooping capability.

Fernando said Sri Lanka’s President and its foreign minister were in constant touch with the Indian government.