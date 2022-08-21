IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of TN, Puducherry from Tuesday

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry, as well as some districts adjacent to Western Ghats from Tuesday.

Weather officials also said that a few areas of the state have chances of light to heavy rains with thunderstorms from Sunday onwards till Monday evening.

The IMD predicts that an increase in the intensity of rainfals is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in some districts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry when the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal comes near the Tamil Nadu coast.

It has forecast isolated heavy rains in Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, and some more districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. The other parts of the state may have chances of light to moderate rain these days.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu during the next two days.